Thousands of properties without power in West Midlands
More than 8,400 properties remain without power in the West Midlands after snow and high winds battered the region.
They include about 3,400 in Staffordshire and more than 2,400 in Shropshire, according to Western Power Distribution.
It said it was working "to restore customers as soon as possible".
On Saturday, there was disruption to trains, roads were closed and events were cancelled due to the weather.
At about 10:30 GMT, more than 1,758 properties were without power in Herefordshire, about 640 in Worcestershire and about 220 in the West Midlands area that includes Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
A Western Power Distribution spokesman said: "We are continuing to work hard on repairs to restore power and support customers following Storm Arwen.
"If customers want to contact us, please call 105 to report any incidents of cables down or to check that we're aware of an incident in their area."
Dudley Council said it had decided to postpone Sunday's Sedgley Christmas lights switch-on due to ice and "with more snow on the way it's not safe to proceed".
More snow is forecast on Sunday afternoon.
