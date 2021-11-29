Homes without power in Staffordshire after snow but thaw forecast
Hundreds of homes have remained without power in Staffordshire after a weekend of disruption from wintry weather.
They include more than 600 in the Leek area and nearly 500 in Upper Hulme, Western Power Distribution said.
A weather warning for ice, which covers the county, has been put in place by the Met Office until 10:00 GMT with surfaces expected to be icy.
More than 30 schools have closed for the day, Staffordshire County Council said.
The forecast is set to get warmer with a high of 7C by Monday evening.
Gritters have been out overnight across Staffordshire from both the county council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
Trains were disrupted over the weekend but operators including Avanti and West Midlands Railway said they had no issues on Monday.
