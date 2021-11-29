Covid-19: Vaccine clinic set up at Cheadle fire station
- Published
Teenagers and adults are being offered Covid-19 vaccines and booster jabs at a fire station in Staffordshire.
The walk-in clinic is being run in Cheadle from 10:30 GMT on Monday, with no appointments needed.
Children aged from 12 to 15 will be able to get their first dose, while those 16 or over can have a first or second dose, the county council said.
But a second clinic at Biddulph fire station has been cancelled due to bad weather.
The council said parents and guardians of 12-15-year-olds would have to attend to give consent.
People should take the opportunity to be protected for the festive break, the authority's cabinet member for public health, Dr Johnny McMahon, said.
"Please don't take the chance, get yourself vaccinated and protected in time for Christmas so you can enjoy it safely with your loved ones."
