Covid-19: Staffordshire scientist calls for wider use of masks in schools
- Published
A scientist at Staffordshire University has called for masks to be compulsory in all secondary school indoor settings.
The government has "strongly advised" those pupils to wear face coverings in communal areas, but it does not extend to classrooms.
The move has come amid fears over the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.
Microbiologist Dr Arthur Hosie said there was "no logic" in limiting the guidance to corridors.
"It will just be as readily transmitted in classrooms than it will be in corridors," he said.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government had taken "targeted and proportionate action as a precaution" while scientists find out more about the variant.
The Department of Education (DfE) said its guidance, which also applied to staff and visitors, was temporary and would be reviewed in three weeks.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk