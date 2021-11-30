Slater's Shopping Village fire 'caused by electrical fault'
- Published
A fire in a restaurant at a shopping village is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.
Firefighters battled the blaze on Friday in JR's Texas Smokehouse at Slater's Shopping Village in Hill Chorlton, near Newcastle-under-Lyme.
An investigation into the cause is continuing but the fire service said it believed it was started by a fault with an electrical appliance in the bar.
No-one was hurt and Slater's said all shops on the site remain closed.
