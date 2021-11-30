Stafford house derelict for 13 years sold by council
A derelict house which had been empty for more than 13 years has been sold by a council at auction.
Neighbours had long complained over the condition of the semi-detached house on Tixall Road, Stafford.
The authority applied to the government to make a compulsory purchase order after the owner died and they could not find any relatives.
The home sold for £148,000 with a condition it has to be brought back into use in a set timeframe.
