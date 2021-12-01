Featherstone: Van stolen while driver made deliveries
A delivery driver's van has been stolen while they dropped off parcels in Staffordshire.
A man got out of another van and took the white Renault Trafic on Whitgreave Avenue, Featherstone, at about 15:00 GMT on Monday.
The stolen van was then seen on a trailer on the M6 between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford, Staffordshire Police said.
It was later found abandoned in Wolverhampton.
In a separate case, also on Monday afternoon, a man tried to steal a white Mercedes Sprinter van on Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay.
However the driver, who had got out, had taken the keys with him, officers said.
