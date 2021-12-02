Status Quo: Stoke-on-Trent mega fan's collection missing one album
A Status Quo fan who believes he has the best collection of merchandise is missing one album.
Andy Campbell started collecting the group's albums after hearing them perform on Top of the Pops in 1968.
"All of a sudden this riff come on and I thought, 'Oh my God, what a fantastic riff', and it was Picturesque Matchstickable Messages," he said.
The Stoke-on-Trent-based fan has all the albums, except the rare vinyl from their film Bula Quo!
"It's nowhere to be seen in England," Mr Campbell said. "I know where there's four copies, in Europe, and it's going to cost me £200 to buy.
"But I'm going to get it and that will make my collection unique then - every album they've made."
For every LP Mr Campbell has collected, he also has the matching CD. With more than 40 studio albums alongside dozens of compilations, singles and limited editions, Mr Campbell's collection goes into the hundreds.
He has shared photos of his collection in groups on social media filled with like-minded fans who have told him "what a fantastic collection it is".
"I don't know anyone in the world who has a better collection than this," he said.
Mr Campbell has no idea how much his collection is worth but would never part with his pride and joy.
"This will be here until the day I die and then I'll pass it down to my daughter.
"She's not a Quo fan," he adds. "She says I'm mad."
