Walleys Quarry: Meeting for residents near noxious smell site
- Published
People affected by noxious gas emissions from a landfill site have been invited to hear about latest developments to tackle the issue.
Walleys Quarry, in Silverdale, Staffordshire, has been at the centre of complaints for several years.
A High Court ruling in September saw the Environment Agency (EA) told to do more to cut levels of hydrogen sulphide.
A public meeting has been organised from 16:00GMT on Wednesday.
Officials from local councils, the EA, the UK Health Security Agency and Staffordshire Police will be at the event at Castle House, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire County Council said.
Thousands of residents have previously complained of sleeplessness and breathing difficulties and claimed it was worse since the beginning of the year.
The EA set out a plan following the court ruling to reduce emissions which included more wells and a review of the amount of capping on the site.
The agency said it would "rigorously require" operator Walleys Quarry Ltd to resolve the issue.
At the time of the ruling, the operator said it would work with the EA and other groups to reduce local concerns.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk