Derelict Stoke-on-Trent land to be decontaminated for housing
Stoke-on-Trent has been given £700,000 to decontaminate a former waste disposal site to prepare it for housing.
The Booth Street site is one of 23 projects to get money from an £11m Brownfield Land Release Fund.
The money will be used to stabilise the ground as well as tackle ground contamination, the city council said.
Developing the site in the future would include a "significant number" of affordable homes, the authority added.
