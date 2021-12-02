Film made about Stoke-on-Trent model for future generations
- Published
A model and jeweller has has made a film about her life so future generations of her family will know more about her.
Kate Harrison, from Stoke-on-Trent, details growing up in Staffordshire, her work and life as a mother.
The 72-year-old chose to make the film to bring comfort to her daughters, sharing personal details they may not otherwise have spoken about.
She said it was important her family could remember her at her best.
"I realised after a bereavement there is a black hole and what you really want to do is to see the person well and performing as you know they do and to hear their voice, that's really important," she said.
"We hear a lot about celebrities but every life matters."
'Mixed emotions'
She was approached by filmmaker and photographer John Nguyen after he came to shoot her for a newspaper feature last year and told her that her life was interesting.
"We're all obsessed where we are, where we're from, we look at our ancestors through family trees and DNA but what we wanted to do was take that to a more personal level," Mr Nguyen said.
"All these details get lost in history, we want to hold on to it because that's what really makes us last."
Ms Harrison said making a film for the end of her life left her with "mixed emotions" but she is considering it as more akin to a family album.
She plans to watch it with her family in the near future.
"It's lovely for me to hear, and I know the story," she said. "I think my children will love it."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk