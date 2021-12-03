Woodland created in Hednesford by volunteers in two months
A fledgling woodland has been created with the planting of more than 3,000 trees and shrubs.
Seven blocks of woodland have been planted over the last two months by local volunteers and residents at Bradbury Lane, Hednesford.
About 1,000 more trees and shrubs will be added in the next few weeks, Cannock Chase District Council said.
They will contribute towards the local authority's aim of being net carbon neutral by 2030, it said
The plants soak up carbon dioxide, the most common greenhouse gas.
The work, with the help of Forest of Mercia CIC, has transformed a "previously unremarkable" common land, the council said.
Councillor Justin Johnson said since announcing the plan for the woodland in September there had been a "great response" from local groups.