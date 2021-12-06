BBC News

Burslem home badly damaged in 'severe' house fire

The house has been damaged by smoke with several windows smashed

A house has been badly damaged in a severe fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in the home on High Lane, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The house has been damaged by smoke from the fire with several windows smashed in the two-storey building. No-one has been hurt.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Firefighters were called on Sunday to High Lane, Burslem

