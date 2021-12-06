BBC News

Storm Barra: Weather alerts issues for snow and wind in West Midlands

Hundreds were left without power in the Staffordshire Moorlands in the wake of Storm Arwen recently

Heavy snow could cause powers cuts and travel delays in part of Staffordshire, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday until the end of the day ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

The alert covers parts of northern England and extends into Staffordshire to include areas around Leek.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Tuesday which covers the entire West Midlands.

In November, Storm Arwen left hundreds without power in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

The storm also damaged the roof of Worcester Cathedral as strong winds swept across the country.

