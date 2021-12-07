Angel wing designs unveiled around Tamworth
- Published
An art project to create a "selfie" trial of angel wings around Tamworth has received more than 100 entries.
The designs have been created by nine schools and Staffordshire College, as well as by professional artists.
New Urban Era art group set up the We Are Angels trail during last December's lockdown and said it had gone from "strength to strength" this year.
Some of the entries were projected on to Tamworth Castle during its Christmas light switch-on event.
NUE founder Vic Brown, who set up the event to raise community spirit last year, said he was "overwhelmed" by the event at the castle on 28 November.
"For it to be snowing was the icing on the cake making it a truly magical experience for Tamworth," he said.
The project encourages people to take a selfie in front of the different artworks, making them look like they are spreading their wings.
It runs until January.
NUE, which received funding from the Arts Council and local grants, said it hoped the trail would grow in future years.