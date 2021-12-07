Shugborough: Vandals' buggy joy ride harms National Trust estate
Parts of a National Trust estate have suffered "considerable" damage after vandals broke in and took buggies for a joy ride.
It happened at Shugborough Estate near Stafford between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.
Gates, fences and parkland were vandalised, the National Trust added.
Two buggies, used to transport visitors and staff around the site, were also damaged.
