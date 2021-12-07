BBC News

Man charged over motorcyclist's Blackbrook crash death

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
The family of Thomas Lee Rhodes said he was much loved

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving over a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Thomas Lee Rhodes, from Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, died at the scene in Blackbrook, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, on 23 April.

The 21-year-old's family described him as the "best friend anyone could ever wish for".

Gareth Hargreaves, 51, of Broadhurst Street, Burslem, is to appear before magistrates on 4 January, say police.

The crash involved a lorry and a motorbike and happened at the A51 junction of Wharmadine Lane.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.