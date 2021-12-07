Man charged over motorcyclist's Blackbrook crash death
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving over a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Thomas Lee Rhodes, from Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, died at the scene in Blackbrook, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, on 23 April.
The 21-year-old's family described him as the "best friend anyone could ever wish for".
Gareth Hargreaves, 51, of Broadhurst Street, Burslem, is to appear before magistrates on 4 January, say police.
The crash involved a lorry and a motorbike and happened at the A51 junction of Wharmadine Lane.
