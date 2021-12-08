BBC News

Burton-upon-Trent: New bridge and library planned for town centre

Published
Image source, Staffordshire County Council
Image caption,
Moving Burton's library into the market hall could increase visitor numbers, the county council said

A new bridge and a library could be built in Burton-upon-Trent if plans are approved.

The schemes are part of a programme to revamp the town centre with £23.8m from the government's Towns Fund.

The bridge would be for pedestrians and cyclists over the River Trent while the library could go in the town's market hall, alongside a community hub.

Both plans will be discussed by the county council's cabinet on 15 December.

The £10.8m crossing over the Trent would link Stapenhill Hollows to the Oxhay Meadow.

The new bridge would give traffic-free access into Burton to people living in Brizlincote, Winshill and Stapenhill, the council said.

Installing the library in the market hall, along with a community hub, could increase visitor numbers, the authority said, at a cost of £7.3m.

The current library building would then be taken over by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.