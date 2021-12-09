Port Vale chair Carol Shanahan made OBE for charity work
The co-owner and chair of Port Vale Football Club has been made an OBE for services to the community in Stoke-on-Trent.
Carol Shanahan, 63, received the honour from the Prince of Wales on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.
She founded the charity the Hubb Foundation which supports children and families with food and activities during school holidays.
The charity has continued to expand and help more families.
During the pandemic, Ms Shanahan turned the football club into a "thriving community hub", assisting thousands of families across Stoke-on-Trent for more than six months.
She brought together volunteers from the charity, local businesses and staff from Port Vale, plus its sister companies Synectics Solutions and Summit Hospitality, to deliver more than 350,000 meals to homes.
She also supplied families with personal hygiene and cleaning products as well as providing dongles to those without WiFi, along with more than 6,500 children's educational activity packs.
She said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed by this honour which reflects the hard work and generosity of everyone involved with the Hubb Foundation and Port Vale Community Hub.
"As a society we face unprecedented challenges because of the pandemic and I'm extremely proud to see the charity I founded and the companies I run playing a key role in putting local communities, families and people first."
Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis called Ms Shanahan a "true champion for the city", adding: "Carol is one of the most exceptional community leaders and business women in the UK - a key driver of community work in Stoke-on-Trent."
The city council leader, Abi Brown, said: "She is a wonderful advocate and ambassador for Stoke-on-Trent who has done amazing things in her time here and will continue to be an amazing inspiration and colleague for everyone working to improve the lives of people in our city."
