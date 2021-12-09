BBC Sports Personality: Stone hockey coach is Midlands Unsung Hero winner
- Published
A hockey coach from Staffordshire has been named the winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for the Midlands.
Fran Gamble is the junior coach at Stone Hockey Club and is know by members as "Fran-tastic".
She impressed judges by increasing junior membership by 200% and by helping players through lockdown with a series of fun challenges.
Mrs Gamble said winning the award was "massive".
"I just want to do what I want to do for the club and for the kids and to make them feel happy and feel like they belong," she said.
She will join other regional Unsung Hero winners at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on 19 December where the overall winner will be announced.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk