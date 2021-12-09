Sea monster belief highlighted by Staffordshire globe find
A "mind-blowing" 16th Century globe that features sea monsters but not Australia is being auctioned with a £30,000 guide price.
The historic object, that labels Japan as "Sipannge" and North America as "Devicta ann 1530", turned up at a valuation event in Staffordshire.
The owner, from north Wales, did not think it was of any significance, Hansons Auctioneers said.
"To me, it feels priceless," said Jim Spencer from the firm.
"The sheer age of the globe is mind-blowing," he added. "People would've been wearing ruffs and codpieces when they first handled this globe in Elizabethan England."
The globe was made in about 1560 either by the French physicist and geographer Francois Demongenet or as a derivative of his work, the auctioneers believe.
At the time, no European had sighted or set foot on Australia, and sea monsters were believed to live in oceans.
The woman who owns the globe, who wished to remain anonymous, brought it along to the free event at Hansons' saleroom in Wolseley Bridge, near Stafford.
The guide price, of £20,000 to £30,000, has been set by Mr Spencer. He admitted it was hard to value as "I have nothing to compare it with".
Several museums he approached said they had nothing like it in their collections.
"It could be very special indeed," Mr Spencer said. "It's just so early and fragile to have survived the centuries.
"If the globe gains the interest it deserves, the sky's the limit."
The item is to be sold on 14 December.
