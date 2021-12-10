BBC News

Horse rescued by firefighters from Codsall water-filled ditch

Published
Image source, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
The horse had got stuck in a water-filled ditch

A horse has been rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a water-filled ditch.

The animal was trapped off Husphins Lane, Codsall Wood, near Wolverhampton, on Tuesday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

More than a dozen firefighters were called out to help rescue the horse using specialist equipment.

After being checked over by a vet, the animal was taken back to its stable and left in its owner's care.

Image source, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
A vet checked the animal over before it was left in its owner's care

