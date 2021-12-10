Horse rescued by firefighters from Codsall water-filled ditch
- Published
A horse has been rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a water-filled ditch.
The animal was trapped off Husphins Lane, Codsall Wood, near Wolverhampton, on Tuesday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
More than a dozen firefighters were called out to help rescue the horse using specialist equipment.
After being checked over by a vet, the animal was taken back to its stable and left in its owner's care.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.