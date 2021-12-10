Ex-Tory minister Andrew Griffiths found to have raped wife
A former Conservative minister has been found to have raped and physically abused his wife.
A family court judge concluded Andrew Griffiths, 51, pressurised Kate Griffiths, MP for Burton-upon-Trent, into engaging in sexual activity.
Mr Griffiths, a former MP for the Staffordshire town, used "coercive and controlling behaviour".
In July 2018 he resigned after it was reported he sent "depraved" messages to two women constituents.
The ex-MP denied allegations made by Ms Griffiths and "adamantly denied" rape.
Judge Elizabeth Williscroft had been overseeing a dispute between Mr and Ms Griffiths, who are now divorced, at a private family court hearing in Derby.
Ms Griffiths, 51, made a series of allegations against Mr Griffiths and asked Judge Williscroft to make findings of fact.
The Judge made findings in favour of Ms Griffiths but decided that those findings should not be made public, in order to protect the child at the centre of the case.
A High Court judge ruled that Judge Williscroft's findings should be revealed, after it was argued it was in public interest.
