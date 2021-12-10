Woman's body found in Alton house after fire
An elderly woman's body has been found in a house in Staffordshire following a fire.
The 88-year-old was discovered during a search of the home in Castle Hill Road, Alton, on Friday morning at 10:05 GMT, police said.
Crews from Cheadle, Ipstones, Leek and Longton were called to the scene.
A joint investigation into the death and the fire is being carried out by the county's police and fire services and with West Midlands Fire Service.
