Child's wheelchair stolen in Great Wyrley car theft returned
A child's custom-made wheelchair which was inside a car that was stolen has been returned to the street it was taken from.
The white Ford Kuga mobility car was taken at 23:55 GMT on Monday from Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley, near Cannock, Staffordshire.
The vehicle was later found in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, but the wheelchair was not inside.
Staffordshire Police said it continued to investigate both thefts.
The force did not give any more details about how the wheelchair was returned.
