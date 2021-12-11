Man dies after early hours stabbing in Stretton
A man has died after being stabbed in the early hours of the morning.
Staffordshire Police said it was called to a house in Stretton at about 01:35 GMT and a man, believed to be 19, was treated at the scene for serious injuries.
He died a short time later and his next of kin have been informed.
No arrests have been made and formal identification of the man has not yet taken place.
The force said the house on Bridgeside remains sealed off while inquiries are carried out.
