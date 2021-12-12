BBC News

Two arrested on suspicion of murder following stabbing

Published
Image source, Staffordshire Police
Image caption,
Staffordshire Police said the man from Stretton died despite the efforts of medical staff to save him

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Staffordshire Police said a man, 18, and a 16-year-old girl from Derby were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody for questioning.

The man's body was discovered at a house in Stretton, just outside Burton-upon-Trent, on Saturday morning.

A number of property searches have been carried out in Derby, the force said.

The dead man is yet to be formally identified, but specially-trained officers have been talking with his family.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday to determine the cause of death.

The house on Bridgeside where the 19-year-old was found remains sealed off.

