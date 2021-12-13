BBC News

Stoke-on-Trent bikers' toy run returns after Covid disruption

Image caption,
Many of the motorcyclists wore fancy dress for the toy run

Hundreds of bikers have collected toys and food in Stoke-on-Trent for struggling families in the city.

People lined the route of the Star Bikers' 43rd Christmas toy run to donate gifts that will also go to children in hospital.

Donations were collected at 26 locations across Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday as the bikers travelled from Stoke City's stadium to Kings Hall.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image caption,
The event had to be postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic

