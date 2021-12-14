Cannock Chase: WW1 grenade finder 'lucky' it did not explode
A live World War One grenade picked up by a member of the public on Cannock Chase has been destroyed in a controlled explosion.
The person who found it was "very lucky" after they moved it to a public car park and the pin fell out, Staffordshire Police said.
The discovery was made at the beauty spot on Monday.
The Army's bomb disposal unit carried out the controlled explosion, the force added.
