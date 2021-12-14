Stafford's second KFC branch approved after appeal
- Published
Fast food chain KFC has been told it can open a second branch in a town after a council decision was overturned.
The company wanted to put a branch on Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford, and create up to 50 new jobs.
But the borough council rejected the plans over concerns at its location near two schools.
An appeal was lodged and an inspector granted permission for the new drive-through restaurant.
The application was initially called in for consideration by the planning committee by ward councillor Frances Beatty, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
She said councillors should decide if it was appropriate to place a hot food takeaway opposite Weston Road Academy and "within metres" of Veritas Primary Academy.
Planning officers refused permission as they said the benefits of the restaurant did not justify the loss of protected employment land.
But the appeal was allowed and permission granted as the planning inspector said there was no specific national policy banning hot food use near a school.
A small supermarket and other hot food outlets are already based on the same side of the road, they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk