Warning as more than 40 Staffordshire manhole covers stolen
- Published
More than 40 metal roadside drainage covers have been stolen.
The metal grates have been taken from areas including Rugeley, Codsall, Stone and Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire County Council said.
It said the holes left in paths and roads after the covers were taken created a risk of serious harm and injury to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists.
People are now being urged to help catch the thieves responsible.
David Williams, highways chief at the council, said: "The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems on the roads and injury to people.
"As well as the risk to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, replacing covers also takes crews away from other duties, not to mention the extra costs to the council and local tax-payer."
He said anyone who saw someone removing covers or grids should report it to police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk