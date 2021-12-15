Jo Gideon: Stoke-on-Trent MP's 'sorrow' over Covid passes
- Published
A Conservative MP said she voted against Covid passes for nightclubs and other large events as she felt they penalised the hospitality industry.
Jo Gideon, who represents Stoke-on-Trent Central, was among 99 Tory MPs who revolted over Tuesday's Commons vote on England's new Covid rules.
The restrictions were approved due to Labour support.
Ms Gideon said she felt "really sorry" for the hospitality industry over the introduction of the passes.
The rules - which kick in on Wednesday - require proof of double-vaccination, or a recent negative test, to enter certain venues.
They have been enacted as UK health experts say growth of the Omicron variant over the coming days will be "staggering", with infections currently doubling in fewer than two days in most UK regions.
After voting against her government on the passes measure, Ms Gideon said: "I genuinely hope [the hospitality industry] will adapt and people will be sensible.
"It is just more work and at a time of year when [venues] do really need to be getting in profits to keep them going for the rest of the year."
She added "it was incredibly tough" to vote against her own party and she did so "with a very heavy heart".
She said: "Ultimately I have been elected to represent the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central and the overwhelming majority of people wrote to me and said 'please do not vote for this'."
The rebellion on Covid passes was by far the biggest since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister.
