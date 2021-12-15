BBC News

Abbey Hulton: Man arrested after air gun 'pointed at woman from car'

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
A man allegedly pointed an air gun at another car from his vehicle at the junction of Woodhead Road and Leek Road, Abbey Hulton

A man has been arrested and an air gun recovered after armed police were called to street in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers went to the junction of Woodhead Road and Leek Road, Abbey Hulton, on Tuesday at about 15:00 GMT, Staffordshire Police said.

A driver of a red Ford Fiesta had allegedly pointed the air gun from his car at a woman in another car at the junction.

No-one was hurt and a man was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

The 18-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The force said he remained in custody.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.