Four Ashes: Police find £200k of cannabis plants in raid

More than 200 cannabis plants have been found by police in Four Ashes, near Cannock

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 have been found in a raid in Staffordshire.

The discovery of more than 200 plants was made by police on Wednesday at the Four Ashes Industrial Park, in Station Road, Four Ashes, near Cannock.

A 25-year-old man from the south Staffordshire area has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Police said on Thursday he remained in custody.

