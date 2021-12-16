Four Ashes: Police find £200k of cannabis plants in raid
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 have been found in a raid in Staffordshire.
The discovery of more than 200 plants was made by police on Wednesday at the Four Ashes Industrial Park, in Station Road, Four Ashes, near Cannock.
A 25-year-old man from the south Staffordshire area has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
Police said on Thursday he remained in custody.
