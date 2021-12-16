Covid pass warning for Uttoxeter horse racing
Horse racing fans planning to head to Uttoxeter Racecourse over the festive break are being warned they will need a Covid pass for its main event.
Bosses at the track are limiting crowds to 4,000 for almost all upcoming fixtures.
However, they are expecting a larger number for their New Year's Eve Raceday.
Covid passes came into law this week and are required for unseated outdoor live events of more than 4,000 people.
The new rules require proof of double-vaccination, or a recent negative test.
East Staffordshire has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the West Midlands, with 548 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 11 December - a 20% rise on the previous week.
However, the worst parts of England are experiencing rates in excess of 800 cases per 100,000 people.
