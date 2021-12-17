Bentilee: Teenage girl and woman badly hurt in house fire
A teenage girl and a woman have been seriously injured in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
The home was well alight when paramedics arrived on Beverley Drive, Bentilee, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday, the ambulance service said.
The woman, 31, and the 13-year-old girl managed to get out of the house but were hurt in the blaze.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire to find out if it was started deliberately, police said.
The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital while the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
