Driver 'deliberately' hit by car after Tamworth crash
- Published
A man has been hurt after a car is believed to have been deliberately reversed into him after a crash, police said.
The two drivers had been involved in a collision on Tame Drive, Tamworth, at about 10:50 GMT on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said when the victim got out of his vehicle, the driver of the red Renault Clio reversed and hit him before driving off.
The man, aged in his 30s, suffered minor injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.