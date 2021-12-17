Man charged with rape and assaults in Tamworth
- Published
A man has been charged with rape following reports of assaults in Tamworth.
Staffordshire Police were called at 05:50 BST on 21 October to reports a woman had been raped and assaulted on George Street.
Aaron Hadley, 18, of Birmingham, has since been charged with rape, sexual assault and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday and was remanded into custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.