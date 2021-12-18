Stoke-on-Trent charities receive thousands for Christmas support
Foodbanks in Stoke-on-Trent have received £40,000 in funding to support families in need at Christmas.
It is part of a council funding package worth almost £100,000, which will also be split between charities supporting the city's most vulnerable residents.
Stoke-on-Trent Foodbanks, which runs 15 sites, said it has so far fed more than 1,000 people in December, including almost 500 children.
"Emergency food means so much," deputy manager Nicola Shaw said.
"We're delighted to receive this money and have already started to spend it, in sending out supermarket vouchers to families and residents over the Christmas period."
The council has also offered grants to 19 community and voluntary organisations including Veterans Connect, which supports the city's veterans and homeless population.
Trevor Bailey from the charity said outreach workers had noticed "a lot of foot injuries, ulcers and trench foot" among the people they support, so would be spending the money providing shelter, warm socks and footwear.
"It will go a massive way to helping us to help some of the most vulnerable people in the city throughout the winter period," he said.
The money is part of a £2.6m household support grant received from the government.
Council leader Abi Brown said the funding would help support communities when they need it the most.
"The holiday period can often bring even more pressure for vulnerable people across the city," she said.
"The foodbank and other voluntary and community groups do an invaluable job in providing essential support and help."
