Arrests after woman and girl hurt in Stoke-on-Trent fire
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
A woman, 31, and a 13-year-old girl were badly burned in the blaze at their home on Beverley Drive, Bentilee.
They had escaped the flames when emergency services were called to the property at about 22:55GMT on Thursday.
The men, who are both from Stoke-on-Trent and are aged 21 and 22, were arrested by Staffordshire Police on Saturday and remain in custody.
After the blaze, the girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital while the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Police said they both remain in hospital but were in a stable condition.
