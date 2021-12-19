Lou Macari praises boy for donating hundreds of gifts in birthday appeal
- Published
An eight-year-old boy who asked for donations instead of birthday presents has collected hundreds of gifts for people less fortunate.
Isaac, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been collecting for the city's homeless.
He was inspired by former footballer Lou Macari, who now runs a shelter in Stoke-on-Trent, when he gave a talk at Isaac's school.
"It makes me sad thinking people don't have a home and I do," Isaac, who turns nine shortly after Christmas, said.
Instead of asking for presents, Isaac, from Fegg Hayes, decided to give and has passed on hats, scarves and toiletries to Mr Macari's charity in Hanley.
"He's collected everything that homeless people need," Mr Macari said.
"He's collected 200 items or maybe even 300 items that are going to go to good use at the Macari centre."
Isaac's mum, Gemma Rotheram, is clearly proud of her son. "He's my little hero," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk