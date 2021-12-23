Staffordshire house lit up for charity after mum's diagnosis
- Published
A family has lit up their home for charity after their mother was diagnosed with a neurological condition.
Kyrieanne Collinson, 34, was found to have a brain pineal gland cyst in 2012.
For the last eight years, her family has covered their home on Castle Street in Chesterton, near Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, with more than 3,000 Christmas lights as a fundraiser.
Brain Tumour Research said it was grateful for the family's support.
Attracting more than 500 visitors, the house has its own Santa's grotto, arts and crafts station and a "wishmas tree" where visitors can write a wish on a decoration.
Mother-of-two, Mrs Collinson, was born with a rare form of spina bifida and in 2012, after suffering a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak relating to her condition, began experiencing problems with her memory, severe headaches and mobility issues.
The cyst, which is a build-up of fluid in the centre of the brain, was then discovered and she was prescribed medication and regular MRIs to check for changes, with her husband Daniel acting as her full-time carer.
"My medication doesn't prevent me from getting migraines and I have to constantly repeat myself because I've forgotten what I was saying," she said.
"My eyesight has deteriorated and the constant build-up of pressure sometimes causes fluid to leak from my ears. The lack of research and understanding of this condition is deeply frustrating."
As a group, pineal region tumours account for less than 1% of brain tumours diagnosed in adults, Brain Tumour Research said.
Mel Tiley, from Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are grateful to the family for supporting Brain Tumour Research by decorating their home so beautifully, and the idea of the 'wishmas tree' is wonderful."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk