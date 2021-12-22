Mow Cop: Investigation ended into unsolved 1990 murder
- Published
Officers investigating the killing of a taxi driver 31 years ago have finished their investigation despite it remaining unsolved.
Steven Johnson was found by a dog walker on 22 December 1990 a short distance from his taxi off Castle Road, Mow Cop, Staffordshire.
The 25-year-old had been left there with knife wounds to his throat.
Nobody has been charged over the murder and Staffordshire Police said their investigation has now been "finalised".
The case will be subject to "periodical review" in the future, they added.
In 2020, on the 30th anniversary of the murder, Det Ch Insp Jason Everett said the force still believed the murderer had connections locally.
He added at the time he had spoken to Mr Johnson's mother and "it will always be a difficult time for Steven's family".
"He was a mild-mannered man who was much-loved by his family and friends," he said.
A man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested over the killing in 2014 but later released without charge.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk