Arson arrests after Leek vehicle fire
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a vehicle was set on fire.
Officers were called to Elm Close, Leek, Staffordshire on Saturday following reports of a vehicle fire.
Staffordshire Police said at about 19:15 GMT, it is believed that a vehicle had been deliberately set on fire. No-one was injured.
Two men, aged 58 and 41, from Leek, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of arson.
Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside officers to extinguish the vehicle and make the area safe.
