Murder arrest after woman found stabbed in Cannock
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed.
Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
A post-mortem test found the 39-year-old died from multiple stab wounds.
A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, remains in custody and detectives are appealing for more information.
Ms Clews, from Cannock, was found at an address in Bath Road, in the West Chadsmoor area of the town, after police were called at 00:40 GMT. Paramedics confirmed her death a short time later.
Staffordshire Police said Ms Clews had been formally identified on Friday and her family were being supported by specially-trained officers.
In a statement, her family said: "We are suffering the terrible sudden loss of a very special granddaughter, daughter and sister.
"Lucy will never be replaced in our hearts and will forever live in our memories."
Det Insp Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police's major investigation department, appealed for anyone with information about Ms Clews' movements over the Christmas period to come forward.
And she urged anyone with CCTV, smart-doorbell or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the death on Wednesday to contact the force.
