Bentilee fire: New arrests over house fire murder attempt
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a house fire which left a woman and girl badly burned.
A 19-year-old man from Oldham and 17-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 23 December.
The blaze, in Beverley Drive, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, broke out shortly before 23:00 GMT on 16 December.
Three other men have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 28-year-old man has previously been arrested on suspicion of wounding. The five men and teenage boy have since been released on conditional bail.
The victims, aged 31 and 13, remain in hospital in critical but stable conditions, Staffordshire Police said.
