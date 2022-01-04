BBC News

Suspected gas explosion causes Burton wall collapse

The explosion happened in Clarence Street just before 19:00 GMT on Monday

A wall has collapsed after a suspected gas explosion at a property in Staffordshire.

The blast happened in Clarence Street, Burton-upon-Trent, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Monday, causing damage.

A man suffered minor injuries and the house was made safe by firefighters after the structural wall collapsed, said Staffordshire Fire Service.

Other properties on the street were evacuated, police said, who added there was no risk to the public.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, said the ambulance service.

Workers from the gas board and a structural engineer went to the scene.

