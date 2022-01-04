Womborne robbery: Co-op worker threatened with machetes
A shop worker was threatened by three men wielding machetes and tools during a robbery at a Co-op store in Staffordshire.
The shop on Giggetty Lane in Womborne, near Wolverhampton, was targeted shortly after 18:00 GMT on 2 January.
Cigarettes were stolen along with about £1,000 in cash, said Staffordshire Police.
Two members of the public were hurt while trying to prevent the offenders from leaving the scene.
The men, in their 30s, sustained minor injuries.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and asking for any witnesses to come forward.
