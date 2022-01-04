Audley restaurants targeted in vehicle attacks
Two restaurants suffered significant damage after drivers deliberately crashed into them, police say.
The Royal Balti on Church Street, Audley, in Staffordshire, was targeted twice in one week.
A white van reversed at speed into the front of the curry restaurant on 28 December shortly after 02:00 GMT. The driver left the van at the scene.
During the second attack, on Monday, a nearby take-away was also damaged, police said.
During this attack, which happened at about 02:30 GMT, the driver left the scene and got into another vehicle which headed towards the church.
A man received minor injuries during the incident.
Officers said CCTV would be reviewed and are calling for any witnesses to come forward.
