Staffordshire weather warning: Snow, hail and ice may cause disruption
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The Met Office said frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption throughout Friday morning.
The warning covers areas including Leek, Buxton and Burnley, as well as other parts of the UK.
Longer journey times by road, bus and on rail services are expected, said the Met Office.
